Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,911 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the airline’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 191,097 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 136,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

LUV stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

