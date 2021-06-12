Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.64 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

