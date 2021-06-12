Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $525.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

