Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 567.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

