Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $2.43 Million in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 5.18% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $785,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

NYSEARCA:QPX opened at $27.16 on Friday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55.

