Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $3.03 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 644 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of NVR by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,669.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,878.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,050.00 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $44.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

