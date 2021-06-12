Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,651 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.