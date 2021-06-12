Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

