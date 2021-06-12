Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,363 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,068 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Several analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

