Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,648 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $671,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $189.20 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

