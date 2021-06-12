Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,686 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 177.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Ecolab by 16.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.43. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

