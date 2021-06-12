Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.69% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHI. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,016,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,894,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,204,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHI stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.