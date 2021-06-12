Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 217.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

