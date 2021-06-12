Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,823 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $47.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.03.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.