Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 320 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,167,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $479.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.98. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.10 and a twelve month high of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

