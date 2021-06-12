Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,463 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 947,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

