Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 536 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares in the company, valued at $35,044,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $339,971,502. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

