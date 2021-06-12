Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,914 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 106,558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 66,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

