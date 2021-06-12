Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of California Water Service Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock worth $128,908. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

CWT stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.90.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.