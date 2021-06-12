Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,238 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 341,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Antero Midstream by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 347,930 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,730 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

NYSE AM opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.