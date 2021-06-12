Mercury (MER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,800.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $6,800.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00058768 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00173682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00196229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.01137431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,714.70 or 0.99669766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

