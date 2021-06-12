Mercury Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $10,202.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00158080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00195968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.01149013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,605.53 or 0.99900953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars.

