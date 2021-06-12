Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP reduced its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Meritor worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,960. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

