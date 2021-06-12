Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.