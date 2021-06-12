Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will post $8.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45 million. Mesoblast reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year sales of $40.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

