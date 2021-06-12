Metadium Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.62 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $99.62 million and approximately $980,757.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.00790611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.77 or 0.08418602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00086921 BTC.

About Metadium

META is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

