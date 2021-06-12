MetaHash (MHC) Reaches One Day Volume of $749,857.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $29.93 million and $749,857.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00170446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00196419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.01121075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,874.57 or 0.99864941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,773,197,279 coins and its circulating supply is 2,603,683,350 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

