Metal (MTL) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Metal has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $139.42 million and approximately $23.71 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00005926 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00103461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00787618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.27 or 0.08272688 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

