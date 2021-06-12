MetaMorph (METM) Price Tops $0.0007

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $237,891.47 and approximately $1,213.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00791119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.33 or 0.08290431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00086212 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

