Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $399,744.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.99 or 0.06678478 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00156245 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,479,507 coins and its circulating supply is 78,479,409 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

