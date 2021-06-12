Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Methode Electronics worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.