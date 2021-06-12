Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Methode Electronics worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,419 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $49.35 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

