Metis Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Metis coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.76 or 0.00013296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Metis has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $54,201.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metis Profile

METIS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars.

