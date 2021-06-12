Metronome 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $109,655.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00009318 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $39.56 million and approximately $109,655.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metronome has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00170053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00195919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.02 or 0.01120204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,809.22 or 0.99779019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,116,698 coins and its circulating supply is 11,830,324 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

