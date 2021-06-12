Mettalex (MTLX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00013981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00161657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.01159517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,439.97 or 0.99766087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

