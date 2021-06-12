Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 293.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXE opened at $12.12 on Friday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

