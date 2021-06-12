M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,229 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Floor & Decor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

