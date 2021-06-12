M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 239.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,044 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NIO by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NIO by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 97.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upped their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

NYSE:NIO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.