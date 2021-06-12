M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

TREX stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

