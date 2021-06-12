M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 11,382 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 469.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

