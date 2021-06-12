M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,558 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 248.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $495,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.