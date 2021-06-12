M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 66,084 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of The E.W. Scripps as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSP. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. Research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

