M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178,319 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

