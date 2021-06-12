M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 222.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.