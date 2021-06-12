M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.28 Million in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,987,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,843,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,994,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,813,000.
Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $161.34 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Several analysts have commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.