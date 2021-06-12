M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.28 Million in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,987,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,843,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,994,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,813,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $161.34 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

