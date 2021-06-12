M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after buying an additional 829,746 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 850.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 109,698 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 6,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 107,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 106,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

MITK stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.28. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.