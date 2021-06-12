M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,783,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

RCII opened at $63.59 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

