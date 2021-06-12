M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $561.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $556.86. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Securities upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

