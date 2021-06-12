M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 958,288 shares of company stock worth $43,400,558. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

