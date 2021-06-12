M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 774 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.83 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

